First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial has a payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $17.41.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $120.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 29.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 76,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

