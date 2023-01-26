First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.80%.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

First Community Bankshares stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. First Community Bankshares has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $39.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $532.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.54.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

FCBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 254.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 49.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 19.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

