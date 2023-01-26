First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:FGBIP)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBIP opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

