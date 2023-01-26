First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:FGBIP)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FGBIP opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.
First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
