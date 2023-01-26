First National Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,962,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,770,549.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468 over the last three months. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RCL opened at $63.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average is $48.50. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $90.55.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

