First National Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,233,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460,754 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,934,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,698 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,244.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after buying an additional 516,217 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.97 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

