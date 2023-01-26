First National Advisers LLC Invests $152,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $444.23 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $436.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.16. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

