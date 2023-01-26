First National Advisers LLC Makes New $111,000 Investment in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,675,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,137,000 after acquiring an additional 468,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,445,000 after acquiring an additional 168,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 655,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,569,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

PCT stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

