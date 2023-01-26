First National Advisers LLC Takes $162,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Paychex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

Paychex Stock Performance

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

