First Property Group (LON:FPO) Trading Up 2.2%

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.29). Approximately 410,385 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 324% from the average daily volume of 96,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.28).

First Property Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.78. The company has a market cap of £26.06 million and a PE ratio of 1,175.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19.

First Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. First Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

