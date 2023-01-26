First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the December 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.02. 24,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,203. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $37.94.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.736 per share. This represents a $6.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
