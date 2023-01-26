First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the December 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.02. 24,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,203. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $37.94.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.736 per share. This represents a $6.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.