First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FEI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.23. 194,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,905. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
