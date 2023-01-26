First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FEI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.23. 194,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,905. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.