First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the December 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 207.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 17.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of QQEW stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.00. 121,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,042. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.39. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 52 week low of $79.73 and a 52 week high of $110.27.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.