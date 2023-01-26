First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.35 and last traded at $53.13. Approximately 118,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 175,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.08.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCLN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 88.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

