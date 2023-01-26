First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.35 and last traded at $53.13. Approximately 118,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 175,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.08.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN)
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.