First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Price Performance

FPL opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 337.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the period.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

