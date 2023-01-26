First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.
FPL opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $6.78.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
