First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FPL opened at $6.35 on Thursday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 337.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

