FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $38.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $41.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.13.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FE opened at $41.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FE. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 64.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Articles

