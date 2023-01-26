FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Raised to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 818,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,321,000 after acquiring an additional 306,248 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.