Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $6.49 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FISV. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $104.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.25. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,747,594 shares of company stock worth $178,182,913. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

