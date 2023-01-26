Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133,489 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fiserv worth $58,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FISV. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,747,594 shares of company stock valued at $178,182,913. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

