Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.27-2.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.9-30.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.62 billion. Flex also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.48-0.54 EPS.

Shares of FLEX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.36. 6,212,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,766,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20. Flex has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $882,694.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,074 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Flex by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,030,000 after acquiring an additional 220,542 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flex by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,495,000 after buying an additional 941,726 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

