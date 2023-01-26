Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Flex Stock Performance

Flex stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $74,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,400.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $74,992.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,400.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,074. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Flex by 40.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth $5,115,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,763,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,376,000 after purchasing an additional 109,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,664,000 after buying an additional 1,077,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

