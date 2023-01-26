Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.
Flex Stock Performance
Flex stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $74,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,400.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $74,992.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,400.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,074. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.
About Flex
Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.
Further Reading
