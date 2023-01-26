Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.27-$2.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.90 billion-$30.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.20 billion. Flex also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.27-2.33 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.36. 6,212,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,766,671. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. Flex has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $882,694.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $74,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,400.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $882,694.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock worth $1,734,074 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Flex by 22.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Flex by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Flex in the first quarter worth $240,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Flex by 14.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 7.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

