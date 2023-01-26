Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.38. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 541,491 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flotek Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 163.20% and a negative net margin of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $45.62 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTK. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in Flotek Industries by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

See Also

