Flow (FLOW) Market Capitalization Hits $1.14 Billion

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. Flow has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $82.03 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00004756 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.31 or 0.00403440 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,549.41 or 0.28318500 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00586656 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,410,062,299 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.