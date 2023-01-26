Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 335,531 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 331.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 436,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,531 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 2.4% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $60,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,397,000 after acquiring an additional 429,519 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after acquiring an additional 726,381 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after acquiring an additional 994,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after acquiring an additional 426,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,179. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.78. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $180.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.