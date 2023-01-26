Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 4,896 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,805 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841,227 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,592,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,344. The stock has a market cap of $206.07 billion, a PE ratio of 99.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.79. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $72.12.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.57) to £130 ($160.95) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

