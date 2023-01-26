Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 21,836 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,668,000 after buying an additional 108,672 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 39,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.43. 24,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,252. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.32%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

