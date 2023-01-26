Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,309 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $23,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.6% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 124,768 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 732.2% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $97.89. The stock had a trading volume of 72,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,083. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.40.

