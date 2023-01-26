Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in McDonald’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.19.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $272.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,319. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.70 and a 200-day moving average of $261.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

