Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 1.2% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $30,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,786,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 949,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 397,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,570,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 652,437 shares of company stock valued at $51,766,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

