Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 139,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,354,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.0 %

APD stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $312.13. The stock had a trading volume of 35,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,654. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

