Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 1,482 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lam Research Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.55.

Lam Research stock traded down $7.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $480.77. The stock had a trading volume of 256,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,846. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.27. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $615.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.55 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

