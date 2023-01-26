Fortune Rise Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRLA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 3,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 48,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Rise Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 29.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 12.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 213,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Rise Acquisition

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

