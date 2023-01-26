Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Trading 1.8% Higher

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.31 and last traded at $18.31. 11,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 275,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,802,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,134,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 72,471 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 173.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 39,320 shares in the last quarter.

