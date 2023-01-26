Frax Share Price Reaches $10.16 (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Frax Share token can now be bought for approximately $10.16 or 0.00044104 BTC on exchanges. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $744.73 million and approximately $207.89 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.31 or 0.00403440 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,549.41 or 0.28318500 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00586656 BTC.

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,272,023 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

