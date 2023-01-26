freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.19

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRTAF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on freenet from €32.00 ($34.78) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised freenet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised freenet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, freenet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.