Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Issues Earnings Results

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.5 %
NYSE:FCX traded down $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,332,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,404,764. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99.
Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,725 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.
About Freeport-McMoRan
Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullin Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.