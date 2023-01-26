Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Issues Earnings Results

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:FCX traded down $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,332,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,404,764. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,725 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.