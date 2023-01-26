Frontier 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.35 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $20.20 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frontier has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.36 or 0.00400139 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,482.94 or 0.28086800 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00586003 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.