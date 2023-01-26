FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR) Trading Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.33. Approximately 3,970 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.36.
FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 1.5 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80.
