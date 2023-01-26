FUNToken Price Hits $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $78.35 million and $2.57 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.00408788 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,605.05 or 0.28703161 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00586835 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

