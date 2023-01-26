Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives $11.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on FUSN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.09 and a quick ratio of 16.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $138.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
