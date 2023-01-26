Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives $11.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FUSN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.09 and a quick ratio of 16.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $138.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.03). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,189.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.