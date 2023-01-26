Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.52.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FUTU. CLSA downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 18.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 564.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 143,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Futu stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. Futu has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $247.85 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Futu will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Company Profile



Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

