FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Karora Resources Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Karora Resources in a report released on Tuesday, January 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

KRR has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Karora Resources to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Karora Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE KRR opened at C$5.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.63. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.38 and a 1-year high of C$7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$945.12 million and a P/E ratio of 182.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$81.33 million for the quarter.

Karora Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Further Reading

