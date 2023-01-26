FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Sun Life Financial Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.12. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.46 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$8.63 billion during the quarter.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SLF. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CIBC raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.00.

SLF opened at C$65.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 91,248.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The firm has a market cap of C$38.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.08. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$52.97 and a 52 week high of C$74.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Life Financial

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$720,569.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$180,004.77.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

