FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Lowered by Analyst

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXT opened at C$5.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.63. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$5.02 and a 52-week high of C$8.75. The firm has a market cap of C$358.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$244.50 million.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

