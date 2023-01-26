FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.95) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.93). The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

FUSN opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,189.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,174,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,987,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 117,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 134.9% in the third quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 58,537 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the period. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

