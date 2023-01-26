FY2023 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Boosted by William Blair

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a research report issued on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $18.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.81. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $19.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $256.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

