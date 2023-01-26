FY2023 EPS Estimates for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Reduced by Analyst

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.93 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.94. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $178.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.61 and a 200-day moving average of $189.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $155.44 and a 52 week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.