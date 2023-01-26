G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 47.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $3,930.46 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00080518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00058273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00011496 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025600 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

