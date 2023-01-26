Gas (GAS) Price Up 4.4% This Week

Gas (GAS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Gas token can now be bought for about $2.53 or 0.00010942 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $149.28 million and approximately $9.04 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002511 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.57 or 0.00405692 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,567.77 or 0.28476563 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.25 or 0.00586418 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.